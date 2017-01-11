HOMETOWN HERO AWARD

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
From Staff Reports The Linden-Kildare Board of Trustees quarterly selects an outstanding member of the community who has contributed through his or her works to the improvement of the community and the school district.  They bestow upon that outstanding person their Hometown Hero. On Dec... + continue reading

Beer and wine sales begin

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com The first beer and wine sales in Atlanta began this past Wednesday when the Star Mart (Exxon) at the intersection of Main Street and South Louise Street began selling beer before noon. The store has since added wine to its inventory. Mike Budhwani,... + continue reading

CHRISTUS names new director of nursing

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
From Staff Reports William Micah Johnson has been named as director of nursing for CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital-Atlanta. Johnson fills the position formerly held by Debbie Robison, who retired at the end of December 2016.  A graduate of Baptist School of Nursing in Little Rock, Ark.,... + continue reading

Dr. Hozdic receives AAFP Fellowship

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
From Staff Reports Dr. Richard Hozdic II, a family physician in Atlanta, has achieved the Degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the national medical association representing almost 124,900 family physicians, residents and medical students. Established in 1971, the AAFP... + continue reading

TxDot prepares for possible winter precipitation.

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
ATLANTA — With winter precipitation being predicted for Friday, TxDOT’s Atlanta District have trucks out Wednesday and Thursday spraying local major highways, bridges and overpasses with a brine solution. The solution is a mixture of salt and water that binds to the... + continue reading

L-K Basketball

01/11/2017
From Staff Reports Linden-Kildare picked up a big district when after the Tigers defeated Maud, 67-44. Ja’Kevian Rose scored 19 points and accumulated 16 boards for the L-K, LaDavion Johnson added 18 points, Ty Patterson scored 16 and grabbed a team-high 18 rebounds and Cortez Peterson posted 10... + continue reading

City adminstrator presents first update of the new year

01/11/2017
By Bob Swisher Special to the Sun     Happy New year to all!   May the coming year be happy, healthy and prosperous for you all.   Linden has made great strides over the last year and we are looking forward to another year.  If you look at the accomplishments for last... + continue reading

