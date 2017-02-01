Four Atlanta Athletes Sign

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, four Atlanta athletes signed their letters of intent to further their athletic careers. Tristan Allen (LA Tech), Desmond Robinson (SFA), Kelton Young (Midwestern State University) will go for football and Teshuna Sheppard (UCA) will go for track. See the entire... + continue reading
Firefighters and other emergency officials work to put out a grass fire on Corvette Lane in Queen City on Monday.

Firefighters recommend limiting outside burning

Monday, January 30, 2017
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com   Even though there is no official burn ban in Cass County, local firefighters are asking residents not to engage in outdoor burning for the next several days. On Monday, Cass County Emergency Services District 2 had responded to several brush and... + continue reading

Zach Giles drains final basket against Savoy

Friday, January 27, 2017
By Tim Emmons temmons@casscountynow.com As the old saying goes, “it’s not whether you win or lose its how you play the game”. Bloomburg’s star basketball player, Zach Giles, is a testament to that statement. Zach was born with Down syndrome but that hasn’t been a hurdle for the young Wildcat... + continue reading

Remembering Bessie Coleman

Thursday, January 26, 2017
125 years ago, Atlanta native began amazing journey    By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Bessie Coleman’s brief, but adventure-filled, pioneering life began here in Cass County 125 years ago Thursday. By the time of her tragic death in 1926, Bessie had left a legacy that... + continue reading

Main Street Advisory board holds first meeting

Thursday, January 19, 2017
By Ben Woods bwoods@casscountynow.com The Main Street Advisory Board met for the first time on Jan. 12.  The Main Street manager Allie Anderson was unable to attend so City Administrator Bob Swisher acted as the interim manager.   During the first part of the meeting each of the... + continue reading
Firefighters and other emergency officials work to put out a grass fire on Corvette Lane in Queen City on Monday.

Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs net huge wins over Lions

02/01/2017
Both the Queen City boys and Queen City girls’ basketball teams picked up big wins last Friday night when they hosted New Boston. Lady Bulldogs Coming into the battle Queen City’s girls were 10-0 in district play, and New Boston had not lost a game since QC picked up a close win earlier in the... + continue reading

Lady Rabbs top Pitt, PG in district play

02/01/2017
By Tim Emmons temmons@casscountynow.com Atlanta opened its second round of district play with a, 67-52, win over Pittsburg on Jan. 24. The Lady Rabbs ended the first quarter with a, 21-11, lead and enjoyed a, 34-27, halftime advantage.  A 33 to 25 run in the second half sealed the Lady... + continue reading

Two Wesley House residents turn 102 this month

By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Wesley House residents Raby Little and Louise McGee are celebrating their respective 102nd birthdays this month. Little was born on Jan. 21, 1915 and McGee on Jan. 29, 1915. To put their long lives into perspective: Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president,... + continue reading

New emergency dispatch system enhances response time

By Ben Woods bwoods@casscountysun.com The Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Atlanta Police Department both recently received two grants to update their emergency dispatch equipment. Judge Becky Wilbanks applied for the grant for the dispatch consoles through the Homeland Security... + continue reading

AHS sophomore makes All-State Band

From Staff Reports Josiah Henderson, a 10-grade student at Atlanta High School, has qualified for the 4A Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB)All-State Band.  This is a huge honor which is earned by only the most elite musicians in the state of Texas. Approximately 2,000... + continue reading

