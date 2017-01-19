By Ben Woods bwoods@casscountynow.com The Main Street Advisory Board met for the first time on Jan. 12. The Main Street manager Allie Anderson was unable to attend so City Administrator Bob Swisher acted as the interim manager. During the first part of the meeting each of the... + continue reading
By Tim Emmons temmons@casscountynow.com Atlanta On Jan. 6, Atlanta’s Lady Rabbits topped Pittsburg, 55-44. The first half was almost even as Pittsburg took a, 21-20, lead at the break, but Atlanta outscored the Lady Pirates 35-23 in the second half to seal the win. Sheveonia Smith put up 26... + continue reading
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Gary L. Pinkerton, held a book-signing and discussion of Trammel’s Trace at the Cass County Courthouse Saturday afternoon. Pinkerton was the featured speaker following the Linden Heritage Foundation’s annual meeting. The Houston resident spent a great... + continue reading
Texas News Service - The holidays are a time of good feelings and generosity for many, but AARP warns that older Texans often are prime targets for fraud and abuse during the season. For many seniors, the holidays also can be times of loneliness and isolation, which can make them more vulnerable to... + continue reading
CASS COUNTY—With highway travel expected to pick up within the next few weeks, local law enforcement officials say that the best way to avoid a collision is to take a proactive approach. Sylvia Jennings, Senior Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol... + continue reading
The Cass County District Clerk’s Office turned into a magical train station last week as the community was invited to attend the 8th Annual Christmas Open House to benefit the “Rainbow Room.” The reception was held Dec. 7 and featured a “Polar... + continue reading
The Piney Woods Republican Women's Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Luigi's Italian Restaurant, which is located at 210 N. East Street in Atlanta. The guest speaker will be Dr. Laura... + continue reading