First beer and wine sales in Atlanta

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Mike Budhwani, manager of the Exxon (Star Mart) at the intersection of Main Street and S. Louise Street, sells a customer a case of beer Wednesday afternoon. The store, which is the first business in Atlanta to receive approval from the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission to sell beer and wine...

TxDot prepares for possible winter precipitation.

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
ATLANTA — With winter precipitation being predicted for Friday, TxDOT's Atlanta District have trucks out Wednesday and Thursday spraying local major highways, bridges and overpasses with a brine solution. The solution is a mixture of salt and water that binds to the...

AARP: Texas Seniors Targeted for Fraud Over Holiday

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Texas News Service - The holidays are a time of good feelings and generosity for many, but AARP warns that older Texans often are prime targets for fraud and abuse during the season. For many seniors, the holidays also can be times of loneliness and isolation, which can make them more vulnerable to...

Law enforcement offers tips for safe holiday driving

Friday, December 16, 2016
        CASS COUNTY—With highway travel expect­ed to pick up within the next few weeks, local law enforcement officials say that the best way to avoid a collision is to take a pro­active approach. Sylvia Jennings, Se­nior Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol...

Open House benefits Rainbow Room

Friday, December 16, 2016
The Cass County District Clerk's Office turned into a magical train station last week as the community was invited to attend the 8th Annual Christmas Open House to benefit the "Rainbow Room." The reception was held Dec. 7 and featured a "Polar...

Latest News

Band of Champions’ members notch regional honors

12/23/2016
On Dec. 10, Queen City Band of Champions' members tried out for Region Band against other 1A-4A bands in the region which are all in the northeast Texas area. The region stretches from Paris to White Oak. After a day of performances 15 students qualified for Region Band. Just making the Region...

SWEPCO asks for 12.7 percent rate increase

12/23/2016
From Staff Reports AEP Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO is asking the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) to allow it to raise rates 12.7 percent to raise approximately $69 million annually.  Residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would see an estimated...

Home Page

Upcoming events at L-K CISD

By Superintendent Trevor Rogers Addressing facilities continue to be a priority for our district! We need your help! We have heard from many over the last few months that the community would support our addressing maintenance needs through volunteer programs. Here is your...

Raffle, chili supper benefits local FFAs

CASS COUNTY—Local Ag departments will get an early Christmas present thanks to an effort coordinated by Queen City Pawn. Recently the pawn shop held its annual firearm raffle to raise money for the departments. Gina Runnels, with Queen City Pawn, said they sold 1,000 tickets (at $50 each) in the...

Texas Main Street officials visit Linden

By Ben Woods bwoods@casscountynow.com LINDEN-- Texas Main Street officials met with local citizens Dec. 1 at the Linden Senior Center to discuss the first steps after being approved to be a Texas Main Street City. Texas Main Street Coordinator Debra Drescher hosted the presentation along with...

Sports

Band of Champions’ members notch regional honors

On Dec. 10, Queen City Band of Champions' members tried out for Region Band against other 1A-4A bands in the region which are all in the northeast Texas area. The region stretches from Paris to White...

Area Basketball

’Horns outlast QC for tournament title

Bloomburg coach returns to basketball court at 82

Columns / Opinions

Pathway to the past

By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Gary L. Pinkerton spent more than a decade researching and documenting an important aspect of early Texas history -- the first immigration road from the...

Upcoming events at L-K CISD

Engagement in the arts proves to be a win-win for students

Cherish your holiday time to share with family

Lifestyle

Local group to meet Tuesday

The Piney Woods Republican Women's Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Luigi's Italian Restaurant, which is located at 210 N. East Street in Atlanta. The guest speaker will be Dr. Laura...

What’s in a Name?

Let's GLOW on a run

Chloe -- a story of love

