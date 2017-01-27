Zach Giles drains final basket against Savoy

Friday, January 27, 2017
Sports
By Tim Emmons temmons@casscountynow.com As the old saying goes, "it's not whether you win or lose its how you play the game". Bloomburg's star basketball player, Zach Giles, is a testament to that statement. Zach was born with Down syndrome but that hasn't been a hurdle for the young Wildcat...

Remembering Bessie Coleman

Thursday, January 26, 2017
African-American Atlanta Bessie Coleman Pilot Texas Lifestyle
125 years ago, Atlanta native began amazing journey    By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Bessie Coleman's brief, but adventure-filled, pioneering life began here in Cass County 125 years ago Thursday. By the time of her tragic death in 1926, Bessie had left a legacy that...

Main Street Advisory board holds first meeting

Thursday, January 19, 2017
News
By Ben Woods bwoods@casscountynow.com The Main Street Advisory Board met for the first time on Jan. 12.  The Main Street manager Allie Anderson was unable to attend so City Administrator Bob Swisher acted as the interim manager.   During the first part of the meeting each of the...

Two Wesley House residents turn 102 this month

Thursday, January 19, 2017
News
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Wesley House residents Raby Little and Louise McGee are celebrating their respective 102nd birthdays this month. Little was born on Jan. 21, 1915 and McGee on Jan. 29, 1915. To put their long lives into perspective: Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president,...

New emergency dispatch system enhances response time

Thursday, January 19, 2017
News
By Ben Woods bwoods@casscountysun.com The Cass County Sheriff's Department and Atlanta Police Department both recently received two grants to update their emergency dispatch equipment. Judge Becky Wilbanks applied for the grant for the dispatch consoles through the Homeland Security...

