By Tim Emmons temmons@casscountynow.com As the old saying goes, “it’s not whether you win or lose its how you play the game”. Bloomburg’s star basketball player, Zach Giles, is a testament to that statement. Zach was born with Down syndrome but that hasn’t been a hurdle for the young Wildcat... + continue reading
Atlanta Girls Atlanta lost a tough battle with district foe North Lamar as the Lady Rabbs took a, 50-41, loss on Jan. 17. Keyona Easter scored 19 points, had eight steals and posted three assists, and teammate Sheveonia Smith added 13 points, three steals and two assists. On Jan. 20, the Lady... + continue reading
The T3 Elite Competition Gymnastics team competed in the Yankee Doodle Dandy Competition in Pine Bluff, Ark., on Jan. 14. The Levels 1, 2 and 3 teams brought home many awards. The Level 1 team won third place, and the Level 2 team won sixth place overall. Individual places... + continue reading
From Staff Reports Josiah Henderson, a 10-grade student at Atlanta High School, has qualified for the 4A Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB)All-State Band. This is a huge honor which is earned by only the most elite musicians in the state of Texas. Approximately 2,000... + continue reading
ATLANTA — With winter precipitation being predicted for Friday, TxDOT’s Atlanta District have trucks out Wednesday and Thursday spraying local major highways, bridges and overpasses with a brine solution. The solution is a mixture of salt and water that binds to the... + continue reading
Texas News Service - The holidays are a time of good feelings and generosity for many, but AARP warns that older Texans often are prime targets for fraud and abuse during the season. For many seniors, the holidays also can be times of loneliness and isolation, which can make them more vulnerable to... + continue reading
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Gary L. Pinkerton spent more than a decade researching and documenting an important aspect of early Texas history -- the first immigration road from the... + continue reading
125 years ago, Atlanta native began amazing journey By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Bessie Coleman’s brief, but adventure-filled, pioneering life began here in Cass... + continue reading