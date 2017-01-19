Main Street Advisory board holds first meeting

Thursday, January 19, 2017
By Ben Woods bwoods@casscountynow.com The Main Street Advisory Board met for the first time on Jan. 12.  The Main Street manager Allie Anderson was unable to attend so City Administrator Bob Swisher acted as the interim manager.   During the first part of the meeting each of the... + continue reading

Two Wesley House residents turn 102 this month

Thursday, January 19, 2017
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Wesley House residents Raby Little and Louise McGee are celebrating their respective 102nd birthdays this month. Little was born on Jan. 21, 1915 and McGee on Jan. 29, 1915. To put their long lives into perspective: Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president,... + continue reading

New emergency dispatch system enhances response time

Thursday, January 19, 2017
By Ben Woods bwoods@casscountysun.com The Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Atlanta Police Department both recently received two grants to update their emergency dispatch equipment. Judge Becky Wilbanks applied for the grant for the dispatch consoles through the Homeland Security... + continue reading

AHS sophomore makes All-State Band

Thursday, January 19, 2017
From Staff Reports Josiah Henderson, a 10-grade student at Atlanta High School, has qualified for the 4A Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB)All-State Band.  This is a huge honor which is earned by only the most elite musicians in the state of Texas. Approximately 2,000... + continue reading

HOMETOWN HERO AWARD

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
From Staff Reports The Linden-Kildare Board of Trustees quarterly selects an outstanding member of the community who has contributed through his or her works to the improvement of the community and the school district.  They bestow upon that outstanding person their Hometown Hero. On Dec... + continue reading

Area Basketball

01/19/2017
By Tim Emmons temmons@casscountynow.com Atlanta On Jan. 6, Atlanta’s Lady Rabbits topped Pittsburg, 55-44. The first half was almost even as Pittsburg took a, 21-20, lead at the break, but Atlanta outscored the Lady Pirates 35-23 in the second half to seal the win. Sheveonia Smith put up 26... + continue reading

Author of Trammel’s Trace book visits Linden

01/19/2017
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Gary L. Pinkerton, held a book-signing and discussion of Trammel’s Trace at the Cass County Courthouse Saturday afternoon. Pinkerton was the featured speaker following the Linden Heritage Foundation’s annual meeting. The Houston resident spent a great... + continue reading

AARP: Texas Seniors Targeted for Fraud Over Holiday

Texas News Service - The holidays are a time of good feelings and generosity for many, but AARP warns that older Texans often are prime targets for fraud and abuse during the season. For many seniors, the holidays also can be times of loneliness and isolation, which can make them more vulnerable to... + continue reading

Law enforcement offers tips for safe holiday driving

        CASS COUNTY—With highway travel expect­ed to pick up within the next few weeks, local law enforcement officials say that the best way to avoid a collision is to take a pro­active approach. Sylvia Jennings, Se­nior Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol... + continue reading

Open House benefits Rainbow Room

The Cass County District Clerk’s Office turned into a magical train station last week as the community was invited to attend the 8th Annual Christmas Open House to benefit the “Rainbow Room.” The reception was held Dec. 7 and featured a “Polar... + continue reading

Area Basketball

By Tim Emmons temmons@casscountynow.com Atlanta On Jan. 6, Atlanta’s Lady Rabbits topped Pittsburg, 55-44. The first half was almost even as Pittsburg took a, 21-20, lead at the break, but... + continue reading

L-K Basketball

Area Basketball

Tigers and Lady Tigers face basketball foes

Pathway to the past

By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Gary L. Pinkerton spent more than a decade researching and documenting an important aspect of early Texas history -- the first immigration road from the... + continue reading

Upcoming events at L-K CISD

Engagement in the arts proves to be a win-win for students

Cherish your holiday time to share with family

Local group to meet Tuesday

The Piney Woods Republican Women's Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Luigi's Italian Restaurant, which is located at 210 N. East Street in Atlanta. The guest speaker will be Dr. Laura... + continue reading

What’s in a Name?

Let's GLOW on a run

Chloe -- a story of love

