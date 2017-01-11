From Staff Reports The Linden-Kildare Board of Trustees quarterly selects an outstanding member of the community who has contributed through his or her works to the improvement of the community and the school district. They bestow upon that outstanding person their Hometown Hero. On Dec... + continue reading
From Staff Reports Linden-Kildare picked up a big district when after the Tigers defeated Maud, 67-44. Ja’Kevian Rose scored 19 points and accumulated 16 boards for the L-K, LaDavion Johnson added 18 points, Ty Patterson scored 16 and grabbed a team-high 18 rebounds and Cortez Peterson posted 10... + continue reading
By Bob Swisher Special to the Sun Happy New year to all! May the coming year be happy, healthy and prosperous for you all. Linden has made great strides over the last year and we are looking forward to another year. If you look at the accomplishments for last... + continue reading
CASS COUNTY—Local Ag departments will get an early Christmas present thanks to an effort coordinated by Queen City Pawn. Recently the pawn shop held its annual firearm raffle to raise money for the departments. Gina Runnels, with Queen City Pawn, said they sold 1,000 tickets (at $50 each) in the... + continue reading
By Ben Woods bwoods@casscountynow.com LINDEN-- Texas Main Street officials met with local citizens Dec. 1 at the Linden Senior Center to discuss the first steps after being approved to be a Texas Main Street City. Texas Main Street Coordinator Debra Drescher hosted the presentation along with... + continue reading
The Cass County Child Protective Services board of directors is asking local residents to help provide an additional gift for each foster child from Cass County in the annual Christmas Wish List Project. To select a gift please call Carol at 903-748-7641 or 903-799-6561, to leave your... + continue reading
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Gary L. Pinkerton spent more than a decade researching and documenting an important aspect of early Texas history -- the first immigration road from the... + continue reading
The Piney Woods Republican Women's Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Luigi's Italian Restaurant, which is located at 210 N. East Street in Atlanta. The guest speaker will be Dr. Laura... + continue reading