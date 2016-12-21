AARP: Texas Seniors Targeted for Fraud Over Holiday

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Posted by Casscounty1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Texas News Service - The holidays are a time of good feelings and generosity for many, but AARP warns that older Texans often are prime targets for fraud and abuse during the season. For many seniors, the holidays also can be times of loneliness and isolation, which can make them more vulnerable to... + continue reading

Law enforcement offers tips for safe holiday driving

Friday, December 16, 2016
Posted by Casscounty1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
        CASS COUNTY—With highway travel expect­ed to pick up within the next few weeks, local law enforcement officials say that the best way to avoid a collision is to take a pro­active approach. Sylvia Jennings, Se­nior Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol... + continue reading

Open House benefits Rainbow Room

Friday, December 16, 2016
Posted by Casscounty1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
The Cass County District Clerk’s Office turned into a magical train station last week as the community was invited to attend the 8th Annual Christmas Open House to benefit the “Rainbow Room.” The reception was held Dec. 7 and featured a “Polar... + continue reading

Brookshires donates hams to Mission Atlanta

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Posted by Casscounty1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
Hormel Foods Corporation and Brookshire Grocery Co. are donating $100,000 in Hormel Cure 81 hams to food banks throughout Brookshire Grocery Company’s market area to help feed people in need this holiday season.  The donation equals more than 5,300 hams, with 90 to be distributed in the... + continue reading

Queen City resident given Lifesaver Award

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Posted by Casscounty1
News
0 comment(s)
Reader's rate:
0
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Queen City resident Jim Hughes calls Lorraine Fry “his angel.” And it’s for good reason. On July 26 of this year, Fry literally saved Hughes life. Fry arrived at Hughes’ automotive repair shop on FM 96 to pay him for working on her car. Her husband,... + continue reading

Latest News

Band of Champions’ members notch regional honors

12/23/2016
On Dec. 10, Queen City Band of Champions’ members tried out for Region Band against other 1A-4A bands in the region which are all in the northeast Texas area. The region stretches from Paris to White Oak. After a day of performances 15 students qualified for Region Band. Just making the Region... + continue reading

SWEPCO asks for 12.7 percent rate increase

12/23/2016
From Staff Reports AEP Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO is asking the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) to allow it to raise rates 12.7 percent to raise approximately $69 million annually.  Residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would see an estimated... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News

Texas Main Street officials visit Linden

12/07/2016 - 0 comment(s)
By Ben Woods bwoods@casscountynow.com LINDEN-- Texas Main Street officials met with local citizens Dec. 1 at the Linden Senior Center to discuss the first steps after being approved to be a Texas Main Street City. Texas Main Street Coordinator Debra Drescher hosted the presentation along with... + continue reading

Child Pro­tective Services wish list UPDATED 12/1

11/13/2016 - 0 comment(s)
The Cass County Child Pro­tective Services board of direc­tors is asking local residents to help provide an additional gift for each foster child from Cass County in the annual Christ­mas Wish List Project. To select a gift please call Carol at 903-748-7641 or 903-799-6561, to leave your... + continue reading

Local students compete in livestock show

11/09/2016 - 0 comment(s)
From Staff Reports ATLANTA—On Nov. 1, Junior FFA Exhibitors from Mae Luster Stephens Junior High  joined others across the county in competing in the annual Cass County Livestock Show. L-K students competing were:  Rabbits: Zoe Scott - Grand Champion, Jada Bazar - 7th, Jackson Kerr... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

January

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Sports

Band of Champions’ members notch regional honors

12/23/2016 - 0 comment(s)
On Dec. 10, Queen City Band of Champions’ members tried out for Region Band against other 1A-4A bands in the region which are all in the northeast Texas area. The region stretches from Paris to White... + continue reading

Area Basketball

14/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

’Horns outlast QC for tournament title

14/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

Bloomburg coach returns to basketball court at 82

07/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Columns / Opinions

Pathway to the past

12/07/2016 - 0 comment(s)
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Gary L. Pinkerton spent more than a decade researching and documenting an important aspect of early Texas history -- the first immigration road from the... + continue reading

Upcoming events at L-K CISD

07/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

Engagement in the arts proves to be a win-win for students

01/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

Cherish your holiday time to share with family

01/12/16 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Lifestyle

Local group to meet Tuesday

10/04/2016 - 0 comment(s)
The Piney Woods Republican Women's Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Luigi's Italian Restaurant, which is located at 210 N. East Street in Atlanta. The guest speaker will be Dr. Laura... + continue reading

What’s in a Name?

28/09/16 - 0 comment(s)

Let's GLOW on a run

28/09/16 - 0 comment(s)

Chloe -- a story of love

01/09/16 - 0 comment(s)

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

 
 