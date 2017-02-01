At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, four Atlanta athletes signed their letters of intent to further their athletic careers. Tristan Allen (LA Tech), Desmond Robinson (SFA), Kelton Young (Midwestern State University) will go for football and Teshuna Sheppard (UCA) will go for track. See the entire... + continue reading
Latest News
Both the Queen City boys and Queen City girls’ basketball teams picked up big wins last Friday night when they hosted New Boston. Lady Bulldogs Coming into the battle Queen City’s girls were 10-0 in district play, and New Boston had not lost a game since QC picked up a close win earlier in the... + continue reading
By Tim Emmons temmons@casscountynow.com Atlanta opened its second round of district play with a, 67-52, win over Pittsburg on Jan. 24. The Lady Rabbs ended the first quarter with a, 21-11, lead and enjoyed a, 34-27, halftime advantage. A 33 to 25 run in the second half sealed the Lady... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Wesley House residents Raby Little and Louise McGee are celebrating their respective 102nd birthdays this month. Little was born on Jan. 21, 1915 and McGee on Jan. 29, 1915. To put their long lives into perspective: Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president,... + continue reading
By Ben Woods bwoods@casscountysun.com The Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Atlanta Police Department both recently received two grants to update their emergency dispatch equipment. Judge Becky Wilbanks applied for the grant for the dispatch consoles through the Homeland Security... + continue reading
From Staff Reports Josiah Henderson, a 10-grade student at Atlanta High School, has qualified for the 4A Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB)All-State Band. This is a huge honor which is earned by only the most elite musicians in the state of Texas. Approximately 2,000... + continue reading
Obituaries
11/03/2016 - 0 rumation(s)
09/07/2016 - 0 rumation(s)
07/28/2016 - 0 rumation(s)
Sports
At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, four Atlanta athletes signed their letters of intent to further their athletic careers. Tristan Allen (LA Tech), Desmond Robinson (SFA), Kelton Young (Midwestern State... + continue reading
Columns / Opinions
By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Gary L. Pinkerton spent more than a decade researching and documenting an important aspect of early Texas history -- the first immigration road from the... + continue reading
Lifestyle
125 years ago, Atlanta native began amazing journey By Randy Grider randy@casscountynow.com Bessie Coleman’s brief, but adventure-filled, pioneering life began here in Cass... + continue reading